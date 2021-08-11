GMDA to start road repairs after monsoon

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will start repairing four key sector-dividing roads from September, as part of a larger road repair project, following several complaints of potholes, partial constructions and lack of footpath demarcations, officials said on Wednesday.

The four roads are part of a citywide road maintenance project that has been pending for the past three years. Tenders for the work, which is expected to cost over ₹8.5 crore, have been floated and a deadline of August 30 is set for submission of bids, officials said.

The repair work will start with roads dividing sectors 45 and 52, 46 and 51, 47 and 49, and 46 and 47, which connect six sectors and witness a collective footfall of around 50,000 commuters every day, officials said.

MR Sharma, the chief engineer for infrastructure 1 division of the GMDA, said, “These four roads are the connection points for around six sectors, where the traffic movement is also high. We have been getting complaints from commuters regarding potholes, partially constructed roads and footpaths not being demarcated properly. So, we have decided to fix these issues after the monsoon.”

Sharma said that all roads under the GMDA will be repaired and that maintenance work has been pending for three years. The maintenance work is scheduled to be completed within six months, he said.

The GMDA has a total road network of roughly 270 kilometres under its jurisdiction, of the total 1,267 kilometres in the district, as per a Haryana Vision Zero report.

At present, around 10 repair works and road maintenance projects are already under process, according to the status of projects available on the GMDA’s official website. These projects include repair of both service roads from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk; repair of Old Railway Road, repair of dividing road of sectors 27 and 28, 43 and 53, and 42 and 54.

Officials had said that repair and maintenance work got delayed due to pending approvals and the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, the chief executive officer of GMDA had said that work on several projects is likely to be completed by the end of this year.