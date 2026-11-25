The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with state government agencies, is planning to build a rainwater reservoir adjacent to the Damdama lake in Sohna, officials said on Tuesday.

Presently, the Damdama lake is spread around 75 acres, and the authority is also planning to enhance the water holding capacity of the lake. (HT) more less

A tunnel and other drainage and storage structures will be constructed to divert the rainwater from Gurugram to the proposed dam, where electricity pumps could be used to generate hydropower, officials added.

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A Japanese consultant Nippon Kohei, hired by GMDA, has offered four solutions to the waterlogging issue in the city. Authorities found the plan to make a reservoir near Damdama lake most favourable, officials said.

“The government agencies want to ensure that rainwater is not wasted and should be reused for agriculture, drinking and to boost the water table. It has now emerged that if proper engineering structures are built, large amount of water can be stored in natural creeks near Damdama lake, where it could be used for power generation. A team from a central hydel power project had also visited the site recently to assess the possibility of pump generated power,” a senior GMDA official said.

As part of the Damdama lake option, artificial water bodies will be developed at Wazirabad lake, Vatika Chowk, Greater SPR, Sector 72A, Tau Devi Lal sports complex, and Sector 101 and this stored water will be taken to Damdama lake through a network of drains, and a tunnel with pumping capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} The construction is estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore. “There is a proposal to pump this water to natural creeks near the Damdama lake where a wall would be constructed to build a reservoir. This water will be gradually released into the lake, which is at a lower elevation to generate power. The same water can be used for agriculture and drinking purposes,” the GMDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The construction is estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore. “There is a proposal to pump this water to natural creeks near the Damdama lake where a wall would be constructed to build a reservoir. This water will be gradually released into the lake, which is at a lower elevation to generate power. The same water can be used for agriculture and drinking purposes,” the GMDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Presently, the Damdama lake is spread around 75 acres, and the authority is also planning to enhance the water holding capacity of the lake.

According to the proposal submitted by the consultant, the estimated stormwater diversion works out to approximately 10,080 cusecs, of which around 7,320 cusecs (55 percent) would be allocated to Damdama lake. Around 20 percent of the water would be diverted to water bodies in the Gurugram Manesar urban complex and 24 percent to the Najafgarh drain.