GMRL board clears ₹454-cr metro spur to Gurugram Railway stn

The board of Gurugram Metri Rail Ltd (GMRL) on Monday approved the construction of a 1.8km metro spur from Sector 5 to Gurugram Railway Station at a cost of ₹454 crore, officials said. The spur will form part of the Gurugram Railway Station–Bhondsi metro line, being developed by the Haryana Mass Rail Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the parent body of GMRL. Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) & Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd (HMRTC) visit the GMRL casting yard site at Sector 33 near Transport Nagar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Chander Shekhar Khare, chief executive officer of GMRL and managing director of HMRTC, said the spur will connect with the Sector 5 station, where an interchange will be built. “The approval to this spur effectively means that work on the second metro project has also started apart from the Gurugram to Cyber Hub metro project, which is being executed presently,” he said.

According to the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) plan, the upcoming Sector 5–Gurugram Railway Station metro spur will feature two elevated stations — one near the Daultabad flyover and another at the Gurugram Railway Station itself.

Both stations will be designed with entry and exit points on either side of the road to ensure smoother passenger movement and improved last-mile connectivity. The elevated alignment is expected to ease congestion and offer direct metro access to one of the city’s busiest transport hubs.

Khare, who also serves as the chief administrator of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), inspected the metro casting yard site near Hero Honda Chowk on Monday and directed project contractor Dilip Buildcon to start work at the earliest. He said he had spoken to district authorities to clear encroachments and remove parked trucks from the site. “The priority is to ensure that metro construction starts and meets all deadlines,” he added.

The GMRL board also reviewed the ongoing work for phase one (Millennium City Centre to Sector 9) and discussed a cost escalation from ₹5,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore. “It was decided that construction will continue and cost revision will be done as and when required,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that phase two tenders and related infrastructure proposals were also being finalised.