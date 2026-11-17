With construction of the second phase of Gurugram Metro approaching, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to demarcate roads along the Sector 9-Cyber City corridor to help plan traffic diversions, road widening and the shifting of underground utilities before work begins.

The survey will identify the complete right of way (ROW), including central medians, carriageways, service and slip roads, and utility corridors. Based on the findings, GMRL will prepare plans to divert traffic and relocate water, sewerage, gas and electricity lines along the route.

In a letter dated October 31, GMRL said the central portions of existing roads would be required for construction activities, including barricading, making it necessary to establish the exact road boundaries before work begins.

“Clear identification and demarcation of the complete right of way on the ground are essential for planning construction, shifting utilities and arranging traffic diversions. The availability and continuity of service and slip roads are also necessary to maintain traffic movement and access to adjoining areas,” the letter stated.

A senior GMRL official said the corporation wanted to complete preparatory work in advance rather than shift utilities gradually as construction progressed.

“Space is limited along the Phase 2 corridor. We will have to widen roads and shift utilities in advance so that construction of the track and stations is not delayed,” the official said.

GMRL has also asked HSVP to identify encroachments and other obstructions within the approved ROW and coordinate their removal with the departments concerned. The authority has been requested to appoint a nodal officer to ensure coordination and timely action.

An HSVP official said metro-related work was being taken up on priority. “The matter is under consideration by the authorities,” he said.

The Old Gurugram Metro project is being constructed in two phases. Work is already underway on the first phase, extending from Millennium City Centre Metro Station to Sector 9. The second phase will connect Sector 9 to Cyber City through several residential and commercial areas of Old Gurugram.

GMRL floated a ₹1,662 crore tender for the second phase on October 5. The corridor will have 13 stations, including Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phases 4 and 5, and Cyber City.

The selected contractor will have 30 months from the award of work to complete construction.

Meanwhile, GMRL officials said four firms had submitted bids for a separate ₹62 crore tender for shifting utilities along the second-phase corridor.

“After technical and financial evaluation of the bids, the tender will be awarded,” a GMRL official said.

In a separate development, GMRL said on Monday that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had approved the proposed design for the Bakhtawar Chowk flyover, which also makes provision for an underpass to be constructed later.

The flyover will have three lanes in each direction, while the proposed underpass will provide a future connection between Sector 47 and Medicity Road.

“The authority has approved the design for a flyover with three lanes in each direction, along with provision for a three-lane underpass to be constructed later by GMDA. We have incorporated this into our design,” a GMRL official said.

A senior GMDA official confirmed that the revised design had received in-principle approval.

“We wanted to ensure that the design makes provision for a three-lane underpass in each direction at Bakhtawar Chowk in the future while saving as much space as possible,” he said.