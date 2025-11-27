GMRL to float tender for phase two of Gururgam Metro by December end

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will be finalising the tender for the second phase of the Gurugram Metro project, said officials on Wednesday, adding that they might float the tender by the end of December this year. The phase two of the Gurugram Metro will involve construction of 13 kilometres of metro rail line and 14 metro stations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to GMRL officials, the tender for the second phase has been delayed because the location of the final station of the metro line near Shankar Chowk could not be finalised but that issue has now been resolved.

A senior official said that structural design of the 13 stations of phase two in Old Gurugram was being finalised by the design consultant, and tender documents along with estimated cost of construction are almost complete. “The metro alignment in phase two will be elevated and the tender will be floated by end of December. If things go as planned, the work will be allotted by March next year. We are working with all other agencies to ensure utilities are shifted on priority so that project contractors can carry out the work. The estimated cost has not been decided yet,” he said.

The phase two of the Gurugram Metro will involve construction of 13 kilometres of metro rail line and 14 metro stations including Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Cyber City and a station on the spur towards Gurugram railway station. It will also be connected with the Rapid Metro and the Namo Bharat Rail through an interchange, said officials.

A senior GMRL official said that to expedite the construction, they have also formulated a new land acquisition policy, which allows direct negotiation with land owners by a committee headed by deputy commissioner. “This policy will enable GMRL to acquire land quickly and pay compensation at a fast pace to owners,” he said.

According to officials, work started for the first phase of the metro from Millennium City centre to Sector 9 station on September 3. Casting yard work for phase one is being set up and the work might start by December 15.