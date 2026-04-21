The Haryana education department has reiterated limits on school bag weight and directed stricter enforcement, warning schools against “practices that burden students and parents,” officials said Monday.

Directive flags outdated supplementary books not aligned with NEP 2020 and curriculum framework; no timeline set for compliance despite repeated advisories. (HT Archive)

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In a directive issued on Friday, the Directorate of Secondary Education asked all district education officers and district elementary education officers to ensure compliance with prescribed limits: 1.5 kg for Classes 1 and 2, 2–3 kg for Classes 3 to 5, 4 kg for Classes 6 and 7, 4.5 kg for Classes 8 and 9, and 5 kg for Class 10.

The department said that despite earlier instructions, several private schools continue to violate provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003. These violations include compelling parents to purchase books from specific private publishers instead of NCERT or CBSE-approved material, thereby increasing costs.

“The guidelines were in place, but schools were not following them properly. The latest directive asks officers to be stricter. We will constantly monitor the progress,” said Saroj Dahiya, district elementary education officer, Gurugram.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said enforcement will be carried out through regular inspections by principals and district education authorities to check adherence to curriculum and bag weight norms. A grievance redressal mechanism will also be put in place for parents to report violations. However, no specific timeline has been set for compliance. Officials added that the advisories were already in place and the latest communication follows complaints of non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said enforcement will be carried out through regular inspections by principals and district education authorities to check adherence to curriculum and bag weight norms. A grievance redressal mechanism will also be put in place for parents to report violations. However, no specific timeline has been set for compliance. Officials added that the advisories were already in place and the latest communication follows complaints of non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The letter, seen by HT, also flagged the use of supplementary books that are outdated or not aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education. Schools have been encouraged to use open-source digital learning resources and allow the use of pre-owned books to reduce costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter, seen by HT, also flagged the use of supplementary books that are outdated or not aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education. Schools have been encouraged to use open-source digital learning resources and allow the use of pre-owned books to reduce costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unfair uniform practices were also highlighted. According to the letter, frequent changes in school uniforms, often with specific logos, force parents to buy from designated vendors at higher prices. Some schools were also found mandating students to carry water bottles instead of ensuring safe drinking water on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unfair uniform practices were also highlighted. According to the letter, frequent changes in school uniforms, often with specific logos, force parents to buy from designated vendors at higher prices. Some schools were also found mandating students to carry water bottles instead of ensuring safe drinking water on campus. {{/usCountry}}

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The department said such requirements significantly increase the weight of school bags and adversely affect students’ health.

Terming education a “noble profession”, the department warned that private schools must not operate as profit-driven entities and said action would be taken against those violating norms. “No school shall impose any unnecessary financial burden on students or parents by compelling them to purchase books, uniforms or other items,” the letter stated.

Authorities have also been asked to publicise grievance redressal mechanisms, including email IDs and helpline numbers, to enable parents to report violations.

The move follows multiple complaints by parents about expensive stationery and books recommended by schools, with videos of some incidents going viral on social media just ahead of the new academic session.

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