Guru Dronacharya College student assaulted by peers

Gurugram: A student of Guru Dronacharya College on New Railway Road in Old Gurugram was allegedly assaulted on Monday outside the college gate, police said. The injured student is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and a case has been registered at City police station against a group of students on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 pm on Monday. Rohit Kumar, a second-year student of the college from Damdama village, Sohna, said that he got into an altercation with a fellow student over an old issue. “When I reached the transformer situated outside the college gate after half an hour, he and his friends attacked me with sticks and iron rods, threatening to kill me,” he alleged.

“They kicked me in my stomach and I started to bleed. I raised an alarm which made passersby gather at the spot, following which the assaulters fled the scene,” he added.

Ved Pal, station house officer, City police station, said that they have registered a case after recording the victim’s statement. “We have identified the suspects and are conducting raids to arrest them. All of them are students of the college,” he said. A case under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects.

