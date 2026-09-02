Gurugram: 10 arrested for stabbing man to death after dispute in Sec 45

At least 10 suspects were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing a 33-year-old man to death in Sector 45, police officials aware of the matter said.

Police identified the victim as Babulal Mandal, a native of Hinouta Malwari, Madhya Pradesh, who lived with his wife and 13-year-old son in Sector 45. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the victim as Babulal Mandal, a native of Hinouta Malwari, Madhya Pradesh, who lived with his wife and 13-year-old son in Sector 45.

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According to police, a dispute took place between a group of children, including Babulal’s son, on Sunday evening. Some of them had verbally abused the minor boy. Investigators said Babulal had scolded the children and had told them to go.

By 11.30 pm on Sunday, three suspects, Akash, Sunil and Rahul, all in their early 20s, went to Babulal’s residence after their minor cousins informed them about the dispute, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a scuffle took place between both sides, following which Babulal stabbed Akash and Sunil in the waist and shoulder with a knife.

“Rahul took the duo to a hospital for treatment and police received an alert about the stabbing,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said an attempted murder case was registered against Babulal at Sector 40 police station on Monday morning. “Police went to his house, but it was locked,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said an attempted murder case was registered against Babulal at Sector 40 police station on Monday morning. “Police went to his house, but it was locked,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said in the meantime, Akash, Sunil and Rahul called their associates, and they found out that Babulal was hiding in Uday Nagar, Sector 45.

At least 11 suspects, including Rahul, went to the spot and stabbed Babulal to death at around 11.30 am on Monday and fled, police said, adding that on Tuesday at least 10 suspects were arrested.

On complaint of Babulal’s wife, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

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Police said that Akash and Sunil, who were undergoing treatment, were also involved and will be arrested after getting discharged.