Gurugram: 2nd FIR lodged against Ocean Seven Buildtech builder for ‘forgery, fraud’

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has filed a second FIR against Swaraj Singh, promoter of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd (OSB), and his associate Sanjeev Kumar for allegedly submitting fabricated documents during an inquiry into irregularities in an affordable housing project, officials said. The case was registered on September 3 at Sector 14 police station. (Representational image)

The case was registered on September 3 at Sector 14 police station under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC, according to details shared by the department. Earlier, on August 31, an FIR had been filed against Swaraj Singh for failing to complete three housing projects and committing financial irregularities.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram, in his police complaint, said the issue came to light during a meeting convened by the senior town planner on September 1 with the developer and allottees. The meeting was meant to probe allegations of fraudulent cancellation of units in violation of the 2013 housing policy. During the proceedings, allottees produced an e-copy of a newspaper that appeared to contain a fabricated public notice regarding defaulting buyers.

“The concerned coloniser has clearly misled the proceedings of the enquiry by submitting fabricated documents and has cancelled the units fraudulently without following the provisions of the policy,” Madholia said in his complaint, adding that the senior town planner had directed his office to lodge the FIR against Singh and Kumar.

Confirming the development, Madholia said, “An FIR has been registered against the developer and his associate as per the directions of the senior town planner, Gurugram.”

Ocean Seven Buildtech has denied the allegations. “The second FIR lodged on the direction of the STP, Gurugram, is based on incorrect allegations regarding a newspaper advertisement. Our advertisement appeared in the printed edition (confirmed by the editor) but not in the e-edition, leading to misunderstanding. The original printed copy has been submitted to the authorities. We are challenging the FIR before the Additional Chief Secretary, TCP, Haryana, and reaffirm our compliance with the law,” Arun Yadav, legal head, OSB Developers, said. He added that external development charges had already been paid.