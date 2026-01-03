Gurugram: 70% of industrial units failed to install pollution control devices

Around 70% of industrials units in Gurugram district have failed to meet the December 31 deadline set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to install the air pollution control devices (APCDs) in their premises, according to estimates by officials from Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) shared on on Friday. To be sure, APCDs prevent gaseous and solid pollutants from entering the atmosphere out of the industrial stacks. (AP)

In October 2025, CPCB directed HSPCB to ensure that the 110 units in the districts – comprising of food processing, metal and textile industries – complete the installation of APCDs to measure suspended particulate matter (SPM), sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

To be sure, the officials cited above did not share the exact figure of industries that have missed the deadline.

According to HSPCB officials, after nearly 70% of identified red-category district industries, the most polluting unit among four categories requiring stringent monitoring in food processing, metal and textile sectors failed to link to the online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS), a digital system that automatically syncs and transmits live emission data from the industry to the CPCB/SPCB servers through an online portal, the deadline to install APCDs was extended on Friday till January 31, 2026.

“An APCD purchased can help live track industrial emissions through CPCB’s OCEMS portal. Once the devices are installed, the vigilance teams will no longer need to take samples from industries directly to detect violations. One system costs around ₹4 to ₹6 lakh. It can be purchased via the sanctioned manufacturers empanelled by the National Productivity Council (NPC) under CPCB guidelines” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

The district’s Industrial Model Township (IMT) and other nearby localities in Manesar have the maximum number of nearly 91 identified industries. “Only 30% of them had pre-installed APCDs, whereas 60% of them had placed a purchase order (PO),” the HSPCB official added.

“The industrial units were sensitised and notified in advance by the regional HSPCB teams on recent CPCB directions on OCEMS certification and APCD vendor empanelment through the National Productivity Council (NPC). Around 90% of identified industrial units are expected to fully comply with OCEMS by the coming two weeks,” said Sidharth Bhargava, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurugram (South).

As per the CPCB directives issued on November 1 and November 10, 2025, the industrial units failing to register themselves on OCEMS may face temporary suspensions. On Friday evening, the CPCB’s OCEMS portal showed emission records of 157 industrial units across 17 categories and sectors in Gurugram.

Officials said that industries using PNG (Piped Natural Gas), coal, or other fuels based combustion equipment, such as furnaces and boilers, will be incorporated into the OCEMS.