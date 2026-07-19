Gurugram: 8-hour power outage leaves Sector 99A residents sleepless

Residents across several housing societies in Gurugram’s Sector 99A spent a sleepless night after a prolonged power outage that lasted nearly eight hours on Saturday.

An eight-hour power cut in Gurugram’s Sector 99A left families without electricity overnight after a transmission line snapped, officials said. (Representative photo)

A Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) official said the disruption was caused after a 66kV transmission conductor snapped near Harsaru on Saturday evening, affecting power supply to seven housing societies in Sector 99A.

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“The fault temporarily disrupted electricity supply, and our teams were deployed at the site immediately to carry out repair work and restore power at the earliest,” the official added.

The outage affected residents of Pareen Lakshmi, Pareena Coban, Habitat 99A, Cosmos Express 99, Assotech Blith, Habitat Prime and Pareena Elite.

Residents said the power supply remained disrupted from around 8 pm on Saturday until 4 am on Sunday, causing severe inconvenience through the night.

“There are frequent power outages in the sector, usually lasting one or two hours every day. But this time, there was no electricity for nearly eight hours. Our inverters ran out of backup within three to four hours, after which we had to endure the humid conditions without any power,” said Parveen Thakur, a resident of Sector 99A.

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{{^usCountry}} “The infrastructure of DHBVN is so poor. Frequent faults are reported, and then it takes these officials a very long time to resolve them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The infrastructure of DHBVN is so poor. Frequent faults are reported, and then it takes these officials a very long time to resolve them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Another issue is that there is no communication. They should have at least told us the situation and how long it would take them to repair it, so we could have thought of some other alternative,” said Santosh Kumar, another resident.