Gurugram bus operator flags Vatika Chowk roads over damage to low-floor buses

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair Vatika Chowk service roads along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway, citing damage to low-floor buses due to deteriorating road conditions.

Geo-tagged surveys of damaged stretches were shared with NHAI and GMDA. Officials say repeated breakdowns are affecting operations and increasing maintenance. (HT )

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In a letter to the NHAI on Friday, GMCBL flagged that poor road conditions are damaging suspensions, chassis, tyres, and other key components, resulting in increased maintenance costs for each bus that may rise to ₹1.5 lakh yearly in cases of sustained engine and suspension damage from scraping against jagged road surfaces, officials added.

A GMCBL official said the deteriorated road poses a risk of accidents and vehicle breakdowns, especially for low-floor buses with ground clearance of 400mm. “This not only puts passengers in an inconvenient position but also burdens the concessionaire with financial constraints,” the official said. The officials in-charge of operations and maintenance of buses refused to disclose the extent of damage and financial losses.

A senior official at TravelTime, one of the two firms responsible for the maintenance and operations of city buses, said damages due to poor roads have been adversely affecting their operations and finances. “Surveys were carried out on key city roads, with geo-tagged images of debilitating stretches. GMCBL submitted a detailed report to the NHAI and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), however, no substantial improvement is visible as of today,” the senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} While no major accidents had taken place on the stretch over the past few months, officials said sudden breakdowns and dangerous road conditions might lead to any untoward incident.Officials said the insurance claims can only be made in cases of accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While no major accidents had taken place on the stretch over the past few months, officials said sudden breakdowns and dangerous road conditions might lead to any untoward incident.Officials said the insurance claims can only be made in cases of accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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The route data available on the Gurugaman App used for booking city bus ticketsshows that at least six to 16 buses use the stretch daily for Iffco Chowk, Manesar police lines and Dhana village.

Officials said in the past, buses operating from Dhankot and Pataudi were diverted or curtailed to avoid damaged roads and ongoing construction work.

A senior NHAI official said the drainage lines converge near the three-way intersection, reducing the carrying capacity of stormwater disposal channels which causes frequent waterlogging and weakens road pavements.

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Official added that delays in bitumen procurement have also slowed repairs. “The stretch was revamped a few months ago. The authority will recarpet the stretch and direct civic bodies to improve drainage systems in the vicinity,” the senior official said, adding that urgent repairs will likely be completed in the coming weeks.