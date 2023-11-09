Gurugram: Cabbie stabs man with car key, arrested

A 30-year-old cab driver, who parked his car in the middle of a main sector road in Gurugram, attacked another person after he was asked to move his vehicle, stabbing the victim in the face with his car keys, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred in Sector 17C. (File)

Police identified the accused as Arjun Kamat.

Giving details of the case, police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Gurugram’s Sector 17C. According to investigators, Avi Kataria, 40, the victim, was on his way home after visiting the bank at around 11.30am when found a Swift Dzire cab blocking traffic movement at the entrance of the main sector road at Sector 17.

According to police Kataria asked the cab driver to move his car, triggering an altercation between the two.

“The altercation changed into a scuffle, during which the cab driver assaulted Kataria and stabbed him in the face and head with the car keys,” inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 18 police station, said.

Inspector Kumar said Kataria sustained three deep wounds on his head, including one that narrowly missed his left eye.

Officers said other commuters intervened and rescued Kataria, who was taken to hospital for treatment. Kamat, meanwhile, was picked up from the spot, they said.

Kataria later filed a police complaint, on the basis of which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Kamat under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 18 police station.

