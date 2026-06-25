Gurugram city buses averaged 29 breakdowns a day this year: RTI data

Buses operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd (GMCBL) have suffered an average of 29 breakdowns every day so far this year, with nearly two-thirds of the incidents caused by mechanical faults, according to data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application by HT.

Poor roads and waterlogging have damaged tyres and suspension systems. Several routes remain vulnerable ahead of the monsoon, officials said. (HT)

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The figures show that the city’s public buses recorded an average of 31 breakdowns a day in 2025, up from 24 a day in 2024. GMCBL currently operates a fleet of 150 buses across Gurugram.

The data also points to a recurring spike in breakdowns during the monsoon months between July and September.

In 2025, breakdown incidents rose from 899 in June to 1,472 in July before peaking at 1,788 in August – the highest monthly figure recorded since 2024 – and easing to 1,262 in September. A similar pattern was observed in 2024, when the highest number of breakdowns was reported in September (1,441), followed by October (1,088), August (943) and November (847).

Officials attributed the increase largely to mechanical failures, suspension damage and tyre-related issues that worsen during periods of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

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{{^usCountry}} Mechanical faults accounted for 4,829 breakdowns in 2024, or 55.9% of all incidents that year. The figure rose to 6,949 in 2025, representing 60.5% of all breakdowns, while 2,755 such incidents were reported till May this year, accounting for 62% of the total. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mechanical faults accounted for 4,829 breakdowns in 2024, or 55.9% of all incidents that year. The figure rose to 6,949 in 2025, representing 60.5% of all breakdowns, while 2,755 such incidents were reported till May this year, accounting for 62% of the total. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspension and tyre failures formed the second-largest category, accounting for 2,540 incidents in 2024 and 2,137 in 2025. Other causes included accidents, brake failures and electronic or communication faults.

GMCBL operates 25 active routes across the city and officials have identified at least five routes as particularly vulnerable because of poor road conditions and potholes. Among these are Route 116F between Gurugram Railway Station and Kadarpur, Route 212 via Basai Chowk, and services connecting Dhundahera, Palam Vihar and Dhana.

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Officials said uneven roads frequently cause low-floor buses to scrape against the surface, damaging engines, tyres, suspension systems and transmission plates. “Repair costs for a single bus can range between ₹50,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, and maintenance expenses are expected to rise further during the monsoon season,” a senior GMCBL official said.

Officials said operations on several routes to Pataudi, Farrukh Nagar, and Dhankot have been restricted over the past two years, with a survey currently underway to identify burdensome stretches and roads. The agency has identified 276 accident and breakdown-prone locations across the city and shared the details with road-owning agencies for repairs ahead of the rains.