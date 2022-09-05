Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday.

MCG will apply thermoplastic paint on roads for demarcating dedicated parking slots for four-wheelers, and two-wheelers In all these areas, said officials, adding that the move is aimed at curbing haphazard parking in the city and resolving traffic congestions caused by it.

Haphazard parking is a major issue in Gurugram, including outside government buildings such as the Civil Hospital and the MCG office in Civil Lines; and also in markets such as Galleria Market and Vyapar Kendra which leads to traffic congestions in these areas, according to the traffic police. It also includes the Mini Secretariat, RTO office, and judicial complex; and prominent markets also include the Huda sector markets.

The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.

MCG executive engineer Tushar Yadav said that MCG will demarcate parking areas in at least 40 major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guest houses in Gurugram.

MCG has floated a ₹60 lakh tender for the project, bids of which will open on Monday (September 5).

“The work on demarcating the parking spots will start by the end of this month, and we are aiming to complete it in October. If vehicles are found parked outside these demarcated spots (white lines), then the Gurugram traffic police will tow the vehicles. The aim is to resolve haphazard parking which has been causing traffic congestion at several spots across the city,” said Yadav, who is overseeing the project.

MCG officials also said that the concept of setting up demarcated markings was suggested by Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta, who during his visit to the city in May, directed the civic body to execute the project at the earliest. The matter was subsequently discussed with the traffic police the following month, said MCG officials.

“There is a city-wide parking management project, which is being executed by multiple agencies. One of which is to set up demarcated parking. Once MCG completes the project, our marshalls will be directed to start towing vehicles found violating the order,” said a senior traffic police official privy to the matter, who asked not to be named.

MCG said that this parking system will be free of cost. The demarcation will be carried out at existing parking spaces as well as at the new ones, where road space is available. The aim is to create a parking space for 1,500 four-wheeler vehicles, and 2,000 two-wheeler vehicles. Parking is a major issue in Gurugram. There are only 44 authorised parking spots, and a solitary multi-level parking in Sector 29.

