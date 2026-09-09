A 31-year-old field executive working with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a resident in Sector 7 on Sunday after he repeatedly rang the doorbell while recording a water meter reading, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered, but the accused has not been arrested yet.

Gurugram civic worker assaulted with iron rod over water meter reading

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The victim, Ashish Kumar, works for the civic body on a contractual basis through a private firm. The assault took place around 3.30pm, police said.

Police said Kumar was taking water meter readings in the area when a resident, allegedly irked after the doorbell was rung twice, came out of the house and started abusing him. Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that the resident then hit him multiple times on the face and limbs with an iron rod.

“He sustained multiple injuries resulting in bleeding. The resident also damaged Kumar’s mobile phone and the billing meter which he was carrying for his work,” a senior police officer said.

Kumar said he apologised to the resident in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect allegedly threatened him with further assault if he returned to the house.

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{{^usCountry}} Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan confirmed that the medical report established that Kumar had sustained multiple injuries. “Police reached the spot to arrest the suspect, but he was not found at the location. He will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan confirmed that the medical report established that Kumar had sustained multiple injuries. “Police reached the spot to arrest the suspect, but he was not found at the location. He will be arrested soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered against the unidentified resident at the New Colony police station on Monday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, obstructing a public servant, and mischief causing damage to property.