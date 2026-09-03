...
...
Next Story

Gurugram claims fewer garbage hotspots, residents say dumps remain

MCG said two agencies began clearing the remaining sites in August, while residents in Sectors 21, 23A and 31 reported overflowing garbage.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026, 12:01:01 IST
By Mihika Shah
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Despite the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) claiming that the number of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in the city has fallen from 242 to 145 in a year, residents said major garbage dumps continue to persist across sectors and key arterial roads, posing hygiene and health concerns.

Residents flagged overflowing waste in Sectors 21, 23A and 31 as the sanitation workers’ strike entered its 28th day. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Residents flagged overflowing waste in Sectors 21, 23A and 31 as the sanitation workers’ strike entered its 28th day. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

MCG officials told HT that the corporation identified 242 GVPs in 2025, which were reduced to 182 by the end of the year and currently stand at 145. Two agencies were awarded tenders in the beginning of August to eliminate the remaining GVPs and have started work, officials said.

Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner (Swacch Bharat Mission), MCG, told HT that the agencies have begun clearing the remaining GVPs. “The issue of GVPs is also because of the stop-gap door-to-door garbage collection which was in place. However, with a proper and permanent mechanism for door-to-door garbage collection now in the city, we are confident that the situation will improve further,” he said.

Residents, however, alleged that garbage at several points was barely being lifted and that major GVPs remained intact. In Sector 23A, residents said five major GVPs had grown significantly in recent months, including three near residential areas.

Waste strewn along Bhuteshwar Temple -Sohna Chowk Road as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents identified an 18-metre stretch near Janamdiwas Park, a stretch near the cremation ground and a stretch near Carterpuri as vulnerable to garbage accumulation.

Kundan Lal Sharma, general secretary of the Sector 21 residents’ welfare association (RWA), said three major GVPs in the sector required urgent attention. “Our sector market is a GVP in itself. It is filled with filth and garbage, which is hardly cleared up. There are tractor trollies kept at some garbage-vulnerable areas; however, the garbage is spilling from those trollies onto the roads. There is no regular system in place,” he said.

Residents sought a public list of GVPs. BS Yadav, president of the Sector 31 RWA, said the garbage dump near the sector market was overflowing onto adjoining roads.

Waste littered in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers’ strike continued for the 28th day. Basant Kumar, president of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Gurugram, said, “The strike will continue across Haryana until the government issues formal orders to regularise the 1,175 firemen and 13,000 contractual municipal employees, abolish the contract labour system and implement the demands agreed upon on May 13 this year.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah

Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.

hygienegarbage
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram claims fewer garbage hotspots, residents say dumps remain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe