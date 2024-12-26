Gurugram cops bust drug smuggling racket, two including Thai national held

An interstate drug smuggling racket was busted after its two members including a man from Punjab and woman from Thailand were caught with synthetic drugs from Chakkarpur in Gurugram Sector 28, police said on Thursday. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the crime branch had received input about the interstate drug smuggling activity after which the raids were carried out. (Representational image)

They said that the suspects were identified as Rahul Singh, 28, who is from Gurdaspur, and Jirapurn Laoklang, 44, of Thailand who lived in Chakkarpur. Police said that 11.8 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy pills, were recovered from Singh and Laoklang.

According to police, Singh was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in an interstate drug smuggling racket. On the basis of the information shared by him, Laoklang was arrested on Wednesday evening.

“Laoklang was procuring the drugs from other foreign nationals in Delhi. She used to bring them to the city for further distribution to other smugglers here. Singh used to procure drugs from Laoklang and take them to suppliers in Punjab,” he said.

He said that the woman had come to India in 2020 and was staying here illegally as her passport and visa had expired. “She was involved in drug smuggling for the last 1.5 years and also worked in a spa in the city,” he said.

Investigators said that further raids were going on to nab other suspected members of the gang who used to supply drugs to Laoklang and those who received MDMA consignments from the two.

Based on a complaint from a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Wednesday. Police said that the Foreigners Act was also involved against the woman in the FIR.