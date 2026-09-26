Gurugram court rejects bail pleas of two cyber fraud accused

A city court rejected the bail plea of a cybercrime accused, reiterating the Punjab and Haryana high court’s observation that cybercrime is akin to a silent virus that jeopardises the country’s financial security system.

The court said cybercrimes were on the rise and those involved needed to be dealt with sternly and deserved no leniency. (Representational image)

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Additional sessions judge Varsha Jain was hearing the regular bail plea of Arvind Rao on Thursday. Rao was arrested on August 20 this year for his alleged involvement in a ₹55.28 lakh cyber fraud against city resident Manik Ahuja in April 2024.

Based on Ahuja’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the cybercrime police station (east) on April 14, 2025.

During the investigation, police arrested Rao after ₹4.25 lakh of the total defrauded amount was allegedly traced to his bank account.

Rao told police that he had handed over his bank account, cheque book and debit cards to another suspect for a commission of ₹1,500.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking bail, Rao argued that the trial would take a long time and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in prison as the case was based on documentary and electronic evidence and no custodial interrogation was required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking bail, Rao argued that the trial would take a long time and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in prison as the case was based on documentary and electronic evidence and no custodial interrogation was required. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that Rao was involved in withdrawing cash to receive his commission and that his release could jeopardise the investigation, with more arrests yet to be made.

After hearing both sides, the court relied on a Punjab and Haryana high court judgment that had rejected the bail plea of a cybercrime accused last year, describing cybercrime as a silent, insidious and disruptive virus that exacts a toll on society and undermines the bedrock of trust, security and national progress.

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In another matter, additional sessions judge Sudeep Goel on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of another cyber fraud accused, Saksham, 22, despite him returning ₹2.21 lakh, part of the ₹11.16 lakh allegedly defrauded from city resident Shiv Chauhan in a stock market investment fraud last year.

Saksham, a resident of Jaitpur Extension in south Delhi, was arrested on August 19 this year after part of the proceeds was allegedly transferred to his account.

He returned the amount to the victim, who told the court that he had no objection to Saksham being granted bail. Saksham’s counsel, Shyam Babu Ambavata, argued that considering his young age, lack of criminal antecedents and return of the money, his plea should be allowed.

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The court, however, observed that cybercrimes were on the rise and those involved needed to be dealt with sternly and deserved no leniency. It said merely returning the money did not mitigate the offence and rejected the bail plea.