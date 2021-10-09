Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram crime: Delhi cop held for 50 lakh robbery in Manesar
gurugram news

Gurugram crime: Delhi cop held for 50 lakh robbery in Manesar

The Gurugram police arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who was posted with a special cell, for allegedly partaking in an incident of robbery at Manesar by three criminals allied with Delhi-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuria
The Delhi cop had undertaken several crimes, besides the Manesar robbery, and was associated with gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, according to the Gurugram police. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Gurugram police arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who was posted with a special cell, for allegedly partaking in an incident of robbery at Manesar by three criminals allied with Delhi-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuria.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the arrested cop was involved in several criminal activities and has confessed about them. He was mainly involved in criminal activities involving Lagarpuria and his gang, as they belong to the same village and were friends.

The police said the Delhi cop had taken 15 lakh, as his share of the robbery in Manesar, which was carried out by the gang on August 4. He was arrested on Friday.

According to the Gurugram police, a group of robbers had struck at a flat owned by a real estate company and robbed 50 lakh. A part of this money was shared with the Delhi cop and Lagarpuria, the police said.

RELATED STORIES

The three gang members, identified as Dara Singh alias Dhare, Amit Alias Meeta and Abhinav Sharma, were arrested by the crime team of Sector 31 on October 1, following a shoot-out at Bajghera.

During questioning, the trio allegedly pointed to the role of the Delhi cop, who was close to the gang and had taken a share of their loot. The cop was undergoing training at a training centre in Delhi and was recently promoted as well, according to the Gurugram police.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said, “The Delhi police ASI has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Manesar.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SGT University murder: Students, parents rattled by incident, police inquest

Health workers may call or visit residences over pending second-dose Covid-19 vaccinations

Dengue case count reaches 108 ahead of predicted November peak

Residents ask Haryana CM to end farmers blockade, open Singhu border
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP