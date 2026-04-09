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Gurugram curbs gatherings amid Manesar worker unrest

Around 10,000 workers joined demonstrations this week, with traffic disruptions and clashes reported, prompting administrative intervention.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:16 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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The Gurugram district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Manesar and adjoining areas following a “mass strike by thousands of factory workers”, officials said on Wednesday.

Gurugram curbs gatherings amid Manesar worker unrest

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, was signed on Tuesday but made public on Wednesday night. It was enforced after police flagged concerns over a potential disturbance to public peace and law and order. According to the order, there were apprehensions of “public peace and tranquillity getting disturbed, causing tension, obstruction or injury to persons and risk of agitators or anti-social elements blocking roads leading to disruption of traffic flow.”

Acting on the police communication, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar invoked his powers as district magistrate to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons in public places, along with a ban on carrying any kind of weapon.

Kumar said directions have been issued to Manesar deputy commissioner of police Prabina P to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Vij said wages of unskilled workers have been increased from 11,274.60 to 15,220, semi-skilled workers from 12,430.18 to 16,780.74, skilled workers from 13,704.31 to 18,500.81, and highly skilled workers from 14,389.52 to 19,425.85.

 
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