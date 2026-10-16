Gurugram DC orders dust control at construction sites, road sweeping
Singh also asked officials to ensure that waste accumulated in industrial areas was cleared and disposed of in accordance with prescribed norms
Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday directed civic and enforcement agencies to step up measures to control air pollution in Gurugram, with regular inspections of construction sites, mechanical road sweeping, dust suppression and action against open burning of garbage among the priorities.
Chairing a joint review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, Singh assessed the preparedness of departments to implement the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) directions and restrictions under different stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
He directed officials to intensify monitoring of construction sites and ensure that dust control norms were followed. Eligible construction projects must be registered on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s portal, while anti-smog guns should be installed wherever mandated. Officials were also asked to take action against violations and ensure that construction and demolition waste was transported to designated disposal facilities.
Road maintenance agencies were instructed to carry out regular mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and pothole repairs to minimise dust emissions. Singh asked officials to identify dust-prone stretches and take corrective measures, including developing roadside greenery wherever feasible.
The meeting also reviewed waste management at the Bandhwari landfill, where Singh directed officials to strengthen surveillance and ensure that firefighting equipment and other safety arrangements remained functional to prevent fires. He also called for regular garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper disposal across the city.
Departments were directed to prevent the open burning of garbage and biomass and take action against illegal waste dumping. Singh also asked officials to ensure that waste accumulated in industrial areas was cleared and disposed of in accordance with prescribed norms.
The meeting reviewed compliance with court orders concerning firecrackers, with officials instructed to monitor illegal storage and sales and initiate action against violations.
Singh directed departments to remain prepared to implement restrictions under different stages of Grap, keep enforcement teams active and address pollution-related complaints within stipulated timelines. He also sought action-taken reports on decisions made at previous review meetings and called for public awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt pollution control measures.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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