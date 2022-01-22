Gurugram dist court rejects bail plea of prime suspect in multi-crore heist case

The district sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, one of the prime suspects in the multi-crore heist at a residential society in Sector 84 on August 4 last year. The bail plea was listed twice last month, but was withdrawn by Nawal’s counsel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 10, the bail application of Dr Gurpartap Singh alias Dr GP Singh, another suspect in the case, was rejected. He was a visiting doctor in the society and allegedly passed on the information about the cash bags to Dr Nawal, said police.

Around ₹40 crore was stolen from the maintenance office of the residential society in Sector 84 on August 4. On August 20, when an employee of the maintenance company went to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank, he realised that it was missing. After scanning the CCTV camera footage, the company discovered that the money had been stolen

Nawal’s lawyer Rahul Chauhan said his client had no role to play in the case and despite his remand by the Special Task Force (STF), they were not able to recover any money from Nawal.“Nawal has been framed in the case and he has no link with the people who were involved in the robbery. We will now approach the high court,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During arguments, the counsel argued that the main co-accused--former deputy commissioner of police, Gurugram, Dheeraj Setia and gangster Vikas Lagarpuria--are yet to be arrested and the supplementary charge sheet has not been filed yet.

Police said the evidence, such as call detail records and location of mobile phones, were matched with the co-accused to corroborate the facts in the case.

Chauhan sought Nawal’s bail stating that the case is still in the initial stages of investigation.

The court dismissed the plea stating that since the case was still in the initial stages of investigation, Nawal may tamper with evidence.

So far, 16 people, including seven henchmen of the gangster, three doctors, two employees of the housing complex developer, two financers and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police have been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 10, the STF arrested Nawal, a leading pediatrician who owns two hospitals in Gurugram, and Singh, who was the visiting doctor at Gurgaon One residential society in Sector 84.

Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general of STF, said Nawal and gangster Vikas Lagarpuria planned the robbery and were involved in each and every step. “Nawal’s driver Joginder has also been arrested. He is the maternal uncle of Lagarpuria, with the help of whom Nawal got in touch with the gangster,” he said.

Balan said now their prime focus is to arrest Lagarpuria and that they have formed teams to arrest the gangster. “We have enough evidence against Nawal and Lagarpuria to prove their involvement in the multi-crore heist,” he said adding that statements of the other arrested suspects have been recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the robbery plan was allegedly hatched after Dr Nawal got information about the money from Singh, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail, and passed on the information to the gangster. The theft was allegedly committed by Lagarpuria’s henchmen. To cover up the matter, Nawal allegedly involved then Gurugram DCP Dheeraj Setia.

Setia has been suspended by the Haryana government and an arrest warrant has been issued against him by the court, said police.

Setia has filed an anticipatory bail application in Gurugram sessions court, the hearing for which has been fixed for January 24. He has also filed a petition in the high court to squash the FIR registered against him, which will be heard on the same date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to STF officials, Nawal is a native of Hisar, who also tried to get a ticket for the assembly elections held in 2019 from Barwala. Officials said Nawal had opened a multi-specialty hospital in Bhiwadi and allegedly suffered losses to the tune of ₹6.5 crore and was under pressure to return that money to the investors.

Balan said the had kept more than ₹40 crore in the two apartments -- one on fourth floor and the other on 11th floor -- of GurgaonOne society in Sector 84. Surprisingly, the money was kept in the open without any security guards deployed outside the apartments, said police.