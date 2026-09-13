Gurugram District Bar Association elects new president after keen contest

Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj was elected president of the Gurugram District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday, defeating his nearest rival, Vinod Rao, by 244 votes in a closely watched election.
Bhardwaj secured 1,834 votes against Rao’s 1,590, while Kamaljeet Kataria polled 1,124. Santokh Singh received 358 votes, Vinita Vashisht 40 and Manoj Yadav 24.
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A total of 4,963 of 6,367 registered voters exercised their franchise. Polling began at 9am at 12 booths, followed by counting, with results announced late Friday evening.
The vice-president’s contest was decided by two votes, with Sahil Yadav defeating Daman Sharma 1,134-1,132. Anoop Yadav secured 976, Lakshya Bhardwaj 965, Sudhir Singh 367 and Naresh Kumar 178.
Reenu Maheshwari won additional vice-president (women’s category) with 2,218 votes. Prashant Thakran won secretary with 1,556, defeating Vishvendra Yadav by 98 votes.
Vikram Yadav was elected joint secretary with 3,138 votes and Akshat Jain treasurer with 2,703.
“I am grateful to the members of the bar for reposing their faith in me,” Bhardwaj said, adding that improving court-complex facilities and taking up advocates’ concerns with authorities would be priorities.
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In the Sohna Bar Association election, advocate Amit Yadav was elected president, Rajbir was secretary, Laldahadur was vice-president, Anita Rani was women’s vice-president and Bhupendra Saini was joint secretary.
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In the Sohna Bar Association election, advocate Amit Yadav was elected president, Rajbir was secretary, Laldahadur was vice-president, Anita Rani was women’s vice-president and Bhupendra Saini was joint secretary.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
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