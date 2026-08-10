Gurugram diverts heavy vehicles as Kanwariyas return from Haridwar

Gurugram traffic police has issued an advisory directing heavy and large commercial vehicles travelling between Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Rewari, Nuh, Pataudi and Faridabad to use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Dwarka expressways from Sunday to Tuesday to avoid internal city stretches amid the expected movement of Kanwariyas returning from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The advisory covers traffic between Delhi, Jaipur, Rewari, Nuh, Pataudi and Faridabad, with enforcement stepped up at highway entry and exit points. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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A traffic diversion plan has been implemented at Panchgaon and Kapriwas, routing HGVs, LGVs, trucks and buses to alternate highway corridors. Commercial vehicles travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi will be diverted from under the Kapriwas flyover via Bhiwadi, Sohna and Rajiv Chowk before joining the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway. Vehicles headed towards Manesar can take the KMP Expressway near Taudu while travelling towards Panchgaon.

Similar diversions are planned at State Highway 15 for heavy vehicles travelling from Delhi-Gurugram towards Jaipur and southern Haryana districts. Vehicles can use the Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari road for Jhajjar, Rewari, Pataudi, Nuh and Faridabad. Traffic from Manesar and Palwal may alternatively use the KMP or Western Peripheral Expressway. Vehicles heading towards Dwarka Expressway and Delhi will take a right turn at Pataudi Road towards Harsaru.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic police said diversions will be implemented dynamically based on traffic volume. “Enforcement has been increased on entry- and exit points on affected highway routes and at resting points for Kanwariyas. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance,” a traffic police spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police said diversions will be implemented dynamically based on traffic volume. “Enforcement has been increased on entry- and exit points on affected highway routes and at resting points for Kanwariyas. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance,” a traffic police spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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In July, traffic police met the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss lane separation, signage and safety measures on the affected Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) section. “Both Kanwariyas and regular commuters are appealed to commute through designated route plans,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Prateek Gehlot.