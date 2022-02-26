Gurugram: Dy commissioner reconstitutes panel probing Chintels Paradiso collapse

Two weeks after multiple ceilings collapsed in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Friday reconstituted the committee which was probing the reasons that led to the collapse. It will have to coordinate with the expert team appointed by IIT Delhi for the structural audit of the housing society and submit the report within the next three months, said a release issued by the district administration.

“In the report, the committee will have to find the reasons behind the collapse, find the concerned person or agency responsible for using substandard construction material as well as the nature of modifications and alterations made to the structure. The panel will determine the root cause of the collapse by testing the building materials, rubble, exposed reinforcement bars,... ” said an official spokesperson of the district administration.

According to the release, the committee will be headed by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena. Other members of the committee will be chief engineer of the Public Works Department (building), superintending engineer of Gurugram Circle of Public Works Department (building and roads), the district town planner (enforcement) and assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar.

According to the release, the committee will have to supervise the resettlement of families, who were residing in Tower D. The panel will also evaluate the prevailing market rates and the cost of interior works.

Keeping in mind the structural defects of 100 flats in towers E, F, G, H of the housing society as pointed out by the residents, the committee will also have to supervise and monitor the shifting of the families residing in these towers until the structural audit report is completed. The cost of shifting the residents will have to be borne by the developer, said the release .

The release further stated that the committee will closely examine the drawing and design of the structure, including the people who got the construction work done. The committee will also ensure whether the structure of the affected block is safe to live or not or can be made habitable after making necessary improvements. The committee will also suggest safety measures so that such incidents can be prevented in future, said the release.

