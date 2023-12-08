Gurugram ex-serviceman duped of 1 crore in land deal

A woman was booked for allegedly cheating an ex-serviceman of ₹1 crore by signing an agreement with him to sell a land, which was already partly gifted to her relative and partly sold to another buyer, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police said that the victim, Ompal Singh, had transferred money to her account in two instalments on July 5 and October 15 in 2018 to start a business in partnership with her to store and sell grains.

They added that the woman never started the business. Later, Singh moved the court and filed a complaint against her and also submitted a complaint to police in an attempt to get his money back.

As per police, after the complaint, the woman promised Singh to give him her two-hectare land in Farrukhnagar, where she lived. She signed an agreement with Singh on September 29, 2020 to sell him the plot.

Singh alleged that the woman even deposed in a subordinate court in Farrukhnagar on July 17 this year that she was ready to get the plot registered in his favour to evade any penal action.

“However, I got to know that the woman had already given his nephew living in Delhi a chunk of the land via transfer deed and sold the rest to a person who lives in Jhajjar last year. Following this, I again submitted a complaint for registering an FIR against her as she had made a false deposition in the court,” he said.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday after a preliminary inquiry by economic offences wing which prima facie found the allegations to be true.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that all the records will be collected from Singh and a summon will be issued to the woman for joining the investigation in the case.

