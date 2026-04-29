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Gurugram eyes 50-km recycled water pipeline for horticulture use

Pipeline will link STPs to sectors including 15, 31, 57 and others; parks currently rely on tanker supply, with tenders floated for new lines and upgrades underway.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to expand reuse of treated wastewater by laying a 50-kilometre pipeline network to supply non-potable water for horticulture across multiple sectors, officials said on Tuesday.

GMDA’s existing 120-km recycled network to be expanded; move aims to address groundwater depletion and curb sewage dumping in open plots across Gurugram. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the network will carry treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) to residential and institutional areas, including Sectors 15, 31, 38, 46, 47, 57, Malibu Town, Rosewood City, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok 2. The system is expected to be operational within two months.

The project will involve internal distribution lines branching from the existing recycled water backbone developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). “We are in the process of releasing tenders for this project; some have already been floated, while others will be issued in the coming days,” said executive engineer (MCG) Tushar Yadav. He added that existing infrastructure in sectors such as 46 and 47 will also be upgraded. The total project cost and funding source have not been disclosed to HT yet.

In Gurugram, most STPs use processes such as activated sludge and tertiary treatment to meet standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board for non-potable reuse, including filtration and disinfection for landscaping, road cleaning and construction.

 
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