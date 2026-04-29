Gurugram eyes 50-km recycled water pipeline for horticulture use

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to expand reuse of treated wastewater by laying a 50-kilometre pipeline network to supply non-potable water for horticulture across multiple sectors, officials said on Tuesday.

GMDA’s existing 120-km recycled network to be expanded; move aims to address groundwater depletion and curb sewage dumping in open plots across Gurugram. (HT Archive)

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According to officials, the network will carry treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) to residential and institutional areas, including Sectors 15, 31, 38, 46, 47, 57, Malibu Town, Rosewood City, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok 2. The system is expected to be operational within two months.

The project will involve internal distribution lines branching from the existing recycled water backbone developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). “We are in the process of releasing tenders for this project; some have already been floated, while others will be issued in the coming days,” said executive engineer (MCG) Tushar Yadav. He added that existing infrastructure in sectors such as 46 and 47 will also be upgraded. The total project cost and funding source have not been disclosed to HT yet.

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{{^usCountry}} One tender, issued on Monday, proposes laying an STP line to supply treated water to parks in Sector 57 under Ward 14, with an allocation of ₹58.26 lakh, according to documents reviewed by HT. To be sure, these sites are presently watered using tanker supply, with the MCG awarding contracts to private companies for this purpose, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tender, issued on Monday, proposes laying an STP line to supply treated water to parks in Sector 57 under Ward 14, with an allocation of ₹58.26 lakh, according to documents reviewed by HT. To be sure, these sites are presently watered using tanker supply, with the MCG awarding contracts to private companies for this purpose, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the move is part of a broader push to scale up reuse of treated wastewater in Gurugram amid groundwater depletion and rising demand for potable water. As of March 2025, GMDA had developed a 120km recycled water pipeline network linked to multiple STPs, supplying treated water for horticulture, construction and industrial use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the move is part of a broader push to scale up reuse of treated wastewater in Gurugram amid groundwater depletion and rising demand for potable water. As of March 2025, GMDA had developed a 120km recycled water pipeline network linked to multiple STPs, supplying treated water for horticulture, construction and industrial use. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative comes amid complaints of untreated sewage being dumped in open plots, including a case reported earlier by HT in Sector-71 involving private tankers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative comes amid complaints of untreated sewage being dumped in open plots, including a case reported earlier by HT in Sector-71 involving private tankers. {{/usCountry}}

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In Gurugram, most STPs use processes such as activated sludge and tertiary treatment to meet standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board for non-potable reuse, including filtration and disinfection for landscaping, road cleaning and construction.

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