Gurugram: Four run over by train while clicking selfies on the tracks

Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram

Four men were run over by a train when they were allegedly clicking selfies on the tracks near Basai Dhankot railway station in Sector 9B, Gurugram, on Tuesday evening, said police.

Police said they have been able to ascertain the identity of only one of the men and are working to identify the rest. They added that all the men appeared to be in their 20s.

Ramphal (known by his first name), station house officer, Gurugram government railway police station, identified one of deceased men as one Sameer Kumar, a resident of Devi Lal Colony in Sector 9 , Gurugram.

“His parents are not in a condition to speak to the police. We recovered a broken iPhone and Sameer’s scooter from the spot. We found nothing on the other three men that would help us establish their identities,” said Ramphal

The SHO said the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi Express had run over the four men, presumed to be friends. The driver of the train informed the police that the men were standing on the tracks clicking selfies when the train was approaching at high speed, and that he could not apply the brakes on time.

“The train left Gurugram railway station at 4.48pm. Before the train could reach the next station--Basai Dhankot--in the next five minutes, the accident took place,” said Ramphal.

Police said railway traffic was not affected as such, since the bodies were sent for an autopsy soon after the accident.

