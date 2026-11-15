Gurugram, Police have arrested four women for allegedly encouraging slum children to adopt Christianity under the garb of a private school in a village here, officials said on Sunday. Gurugram: Four women held for 'inducing' slum children to adopt Christianity under garb of school

The arrests were made following a raid at the school in Ghata village.

The arrestees have been identified as Suman Kumari , a resident of Delhi's Azadpur, Rajkumari Chaoba Singh , from Manipur's Bishnupur district and presently residing in Gurugram Sector-86, Ashmita Chahar , originally from Nepal and residing in Delhi's Kotla, and Lalnunpuii , a resident of Mizoram's Aizawl and residing in Dwarka.

According to police, on Saturday, a person submitted a complaint at Sector 56 police station alleging that some unidentified persons, including women, were running a private school for slum children in makeshift rooms near a service station along SPR Road in Ghata village.

Along with providing food items and other essential supplies to the children, the accused were allegedly conducting activities related to religious conversion, the complainant said, alleging that they were attempting to influence the children to adopt Christianity by luring them with food items and other objects.

A police team conducted a raid at the location. Four women were found at the spot and were arrested in accordance with statutory provisions, officials said.

Preliminary investigation allegedly revealed a culpable offence relating to attempted religious conversion, they said. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said Lalnunpuii works as an HR professional in a private company, Ashmita Chahar works as a volunteer for cancer patients at a hospital, Rajkumari Chaoba Singh is employed as a lead analyst in a private company, while Suman Kumari completed her graduation last year and is currently preparing for B Ed.

"These women had been visiting Gurugram from Delhi every Saturday for the past year and were running a private school in the name of providing education, food and other refreshments to children, while allegedly encouraging them to adopt Christianity," a senior officer said, adding that the accused are being questioned.

" We have recovered a CCTV camera from the spot and one mobile phone from the possession of Suman Kumari," the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.