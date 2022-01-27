Gurugram health dept to vaccinate all eligible teenagers by January 31 with first dose

The district health department aims to vaccinate all teenagers in the 15-18 age group with the first dose of the covid vaccine by January 31, before schools reopen for classes 10 to 12, said officials on Wednesday.

Gurugram has 151,000 eligible teenagers, of whom 100,104 were administered the first dose since vaccination for the age group started on January 3. In the district, schools for classes 10 to 12 are scheduled to reopen from February 1.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “We are trying to vaccinate as many children as possible at the earliest. Almost 70% of teenagers in the district have been administered the first dose and we are trying to vaccinate the rest within one week. We are also waiting for revised population figures for this category from the state government, after which we will decide further action.”

By January 31, several teenagers will be due for their second dose. This age group has been administeredCovaxin--there is supposed to be a gap of 28-42 days between both doses.The district health department had earlier set a target of January 10 to vaccinate all eligible teenagers with the first dose.

Officials said they are hoping that the pace of vaccination increases in the next few days before schools reopen as vaccination is mandatory for students to attend classes. On January 15, Haryana health minister Anil Vij announced that children who have not taken the jab will not be allowed to enter schools across the state.

On Wednesday, 686 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 152 first doses, 337 second doses and 197 booster doses. Gurugram has administered a total of 4,743,316 (over 4.74 million) vaccine doses to date. Eighteen children in the 15-18 age group received their first dose on Wednesday at private centres, as vaccination did not take place in government sites.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gurugram reported 2,261 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death of a Covid patient due to comorbidities. The district recorded a positivity rate of 23.35%.

“A 49-year-old fully vaccinated man who was being treated at a private hospital since January 4, passed away on Wednesday due to comorbidities. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and cancer,” said the chief medical officer.

Gurugram recorded 10,979 active Covid cases on Wednesday. At present, 179 patients are hospitalised in Gurugram. The district also recorded 3,001 recoveries on Wednesday.

The health department, meanwhile, collected 9,684 samples for testing in the past 24 hours, said officials on Wednesday.