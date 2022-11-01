Gurugram hospital booked for risking lives by continuing to run without fire safety clearance

An FIR was registered against a private hospital in DLF Phase-2. on the directions of a city court, for allegedly functioning without a fire safety clearance and occupancy certificate, police said on Monday, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was the complainant in the case.

Police said the MCG filed a petition before the court on September 26 seeking a police investigation after the administration of the hospital, World Laproscopy Hospital, failed to reply to its three notices that were served on them for running the facility without a no-objection certificate from the fire department and also without an occupancy certificate.

Chief judicial magistrate Anil Kaushik disposed of the petition on October 21 with directions to the police to register an FIR against the hospital and, accordingly, an FIR under sections 30 (penalty for failure to take licence), 31 (punishment for offences) and 32 (offence by company) of the Haryana Fire Services Act and section 336 (act endangering line or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station on Saturday night, said police.

The court also asked the station house officer of the DLF Phase-2 police station to submit a compliance report within two weeks.

Police said a person had filed a complaint with the chief minister’s window on March 17, 2020, alleging that the hospital was running without any fire safety norms. Police said that complaint was sent to the MCG for taking necessary action.

The civic body initiated a legal process by serving two memos -- first on February 26, 2021 and then July 9, 2021 -- to know developments made. Police said only one reply, dated March 5, 2021, was received by the MCG in which the hospital said it would apply for fire safety clearance and occupancy certificate.

Police said MCG served notices to the hospital again on August 19, September 16 and October 27 last year but no replies were received. The civic body also allegedly found discrepancies during an inspection at the hospital.

Inspector Satender Singh, station house officer of DLF Phase-2 police station, said police will serve notice to the hospital administration to appear for questioning. “Investigation has just started. Things will get clear soon,” he added.

When contacted, hospital manager Sumit Kumar said they are in process of getting the fire NOC and occupancy certificate. “These things take time. We are in touch with the officials concerned to get the certifications done. We had filed reply to the MCG. It’s not true that we did not reply,” he said.

MCG’s fire department authorities didn’t not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.