Gurugram: Keen contest in two key seats may decide fate

The competition is tough in Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaving no stone unturned to woo the electorate. Both the parties have roped in prominent state and national level leaders to gain traction. Rao Narbir Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Badshahpur during a road show on the last day of election campaign at Badshahpur Bazar, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh has an edge in Badshahpur, while the competition is more intense in Gurgaon with independent candidate Naveen Goyal adding an interesting angle to the political battle. Political experts said that the result in Gurgaon and Badshahpur will also be decided by how several communities vote on Saturday.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes for the assembly election will take place on October 8.

In the Badshahpur assembly constituency, which is the largest in Haryana with over 5 lakh voters, the contest is primarily between Rao Narbir Singh of BJP and Vardhan Yadav from Congress, both of whom belong to the Ahir community, which has the highest number of voters in the constituency. Independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad has also put up a spirited fight in the run-up to the elections, and is expected to get a chunk of urban votes, local residents said.

The Badshahpur constituency has the highest number of voters in Haryana at 5,20,958, followed by Gurgaon which has 4,43,102 voters, according to data from the Election Commission of India. The constituency came into existence in 2009 and it has a large Yadav base, which ensured the victory of Rao Dharampal in 2009 and Rao Narbir Singh won from there in 2014. However, in 2019, Rakesh Daultabad, a Jat leader sprung a surprise and won the seat while the BJP candidate Manish Yadav lost. Political watchers said that this victory was also ensured by the Yadav voters, who were miffed with the BJP for denying the ticket to sitting MLA Rao Narbir Singh.

“The Yadav voters in Badshahpur are likely to go with BJP as the party candidate is a experienced politician and has a network of political workers apart from the BJP organisation. He has also been a minister and there is no anti-incumbency against him. The Congress on the other hand has fielded a new face and it will take time for him to get accepted but he is fighting a good election,” said Anil Arya, a city based political analyst.

Political watchers also said that the presence of Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad and Bir Singh of AAP was also damaging for the Congress candidate as both are Jat leaders, and will get votes, which otherwise would have gone to the Congress.

The Congress candidate from Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Sector 21, Kadipur, and several other locations, which were attended by a large number of supporters. During the meetings, Yadav called upon the voters to vote for change, and ensure that the BJP is defeated in the assembly elections. “The people of Badshahpur and entire Haryana have decided to vote for change,” he said during the meetings.

Independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, meanwhile, issued an emotional appeal to the voters and asked people to vote for her as she will complete the works and projects left behind by her late husband MLA Rakesh Daultabad, who died in harness earlier this year.

“I appeal to voters to come out and vote in large numbers and reiterate their faith in the legacy of late Rakesh Daultabad,” she said.

Gurgaon, a predominantly urban constituency, has been traditionally a Congress bastion, but the BJP managed back-to-back wins in the seat in 2014 and 2019. It unseated the Congress riding on a wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP formed its second government in the state.

The Gurgaon constituency this time is witnessing an interesting contest with both candidates expressing confidence in their fortunes.

The Congress had fielded Mohit Grover, BJP has fielded Mukesh Sharma and Naveen Goyal is contesting the elections as an independent along with Nishant Anand from AAP.

“The development you see in Gurugram today is a direct result of the BJP’s efforts,” said former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“We have brought infrastructure projects such as expressways, roads, metro rail, and transport facilities to the region, along with colleges, job opportunities, healthcare, and sports facilities. The BJP has always worked for the people, not for families or relatives. It’s truly a party of the public,” he said.

“Congress will win because the people of Haryana want development, jobs, and better future prospects, along with improved infrastructure and education,” said former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“The BJP, despite being in power for 10 years, has failed to deliver and has ruined the state. Just look at the condition of our roads, sewers, and sanitation. Education has become expensive, and it has become increasingly difficult for families to manage with the growing cost of living,” he said.

Officially, Gurgaon has 4,43,102 voters, and it is the second largest constituency in the state.

A local political activist, who did not want to be named, said that contest is tough between BJP and Congress candidates and it remains to be seen how the local communities vote. “There is an undercurrent in the Punjabi community that they have got the party candidate after 15 years, and they must rally around him. If they vote solidly behind Mohit Grover, then he will have the edge. However, if their votes get divided then BJP candidate will have the edge due to party and urban votes,” he said.

On the last day of campaigning, Mukesh Sharma called upon people to defeat the negative designs of the Congress and ensure a large victory for BJP. “The people must be careful and they should not get misled by Congress propaganda,” he said.