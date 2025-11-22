Gurugram: Kids bear brunt as poor air triggers respiratory illnesses

The district’s paediatric population is grappling with respiratory problems as the air quality on Friday remained ‘poor’, with an average AQI of 287. Outpatient departments at both private and government-run hospitals are reporting a spike in bronchial asthma, cold and cough, wheezing and lower respiratory tract infections (LRIs), including pneumonia, among children, particularly below five years, according to officials and experts. A thick layer of haze engulfs Sector 14 road on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

At Civil Hospital in sector 10A, the largest government-run institute with no paediatric intensive care units (P-ICU), doctors said at least 8 to 10 Asthma and 25 LRIs cases among children are being reported daily. “On Friday, 35 children underwent spirometry tests during a monthly camp, which takes place every first and third week. Children below five years are the most vulnerable,” said Dr Umesh Mehta, paediatrics department consultant.

At Sohna and Pataudi sub-division hospitals, there is a 25% rise in pediatric cases, particularly with symptoms of cold-and-cough, wheezing and pneumonia in OPDs. “Since past five days, parents are coming along with their children who are complaining about LRIs–as fine particulate matter settle deeply into lower respiratory tract,” said a senior doctor.

According to doctors at private hospitals, there has been a 30 to 50% rise in such cases. Dr. Praveen Khilnani, chairman of General and Critical Care Paediatrics (PICU) in Medanta Medicity Gurugram noted a significant surge of around 30% outpatient and 20% inpatient in pediatric respiratory cases, especially after pollution levels peaked this winter season post-Diwali.

“Children’s developing lungs are far more vulnerable to these toxic airborne particles. Faster breathing rates mean they inhale a disproportionately higher amount of pollutants, and their immune systems are still maturing, making them less equipped to fight off the damage,” Khilnani said, adding a decisive action is imperative to safeguard children’s future.

At Paras Hospital, Dr Manish Mannan, head of pediatrics and neonatology said a 50% of OPD check-ups are related to respiratory tract illnesses. “Many children who had no prior respiratory issues are now showing new symptoms such as wheezing, persistent cough, difficulty in breathing and reduced stamina. Airway inflammation caused by pollution is making even healthy children more vulnerable, particularly during early mornings and evenings when pollution peaks,” Mannan said.

Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, unit head of Respiratory Disease & Sleep Medicine at Artemis Hospitals said Asthma flare-ups, acute bronchitis, viral infections such as RSV, allergic rhinitis and sometimes pneumonia are the most common conditions among children.

“Many children are experiencing difficulty breathing and having disturbed sleep due to coughing. Younger children often become irritable and show poor appetite. Continuous exposure to pollutants means illnesses that once resolved in a few days are now lasting more than a week,” Kotaru added.

Experts said that pollutants like PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and ozone enter the airways and cause long-term inflammation, slowing alveolar growth and reducing overall lung capacity. Highlighting a similar trend in Faridabad, Dr. Sumit Chakravarty, associate director of Paediatrics & Neonatology at Asian Hospital, noted that early-life exposure to air pollution can slow physical growth and impair lung development, leading to recurrent respiratory illnesses and a higher risk of COPD later in life.