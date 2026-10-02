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Gurugram launches 10-day drive to clean 21 garbage-vulnerable points

MCG has launched a 10-day cleanliness drive across Gurugram to clean 21 garbage-vulnerable points and prevent recurring open dumping at the sites.

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 17:21:39 IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inspected a cleaned-up garbage point as MCG launched a 10-day drive to transform 21 dumping spots across Gurugram. (ANI)
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inspected a cleaned-up garbage point as MCG launched a 10-day drive to transform 21 dumping spots across Gurugram. (ANI)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday launched a 10-day cleanliness campaign to transform 21 garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city into clean public spaces, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspecting a cleaned-up site on Mehrauli Road on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The campaign, being conducted from October 2 to 11 under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 initiative, is part of the state government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, which began on September 17. The civic body aims to eliminate garbage accumulation at the identified locations and encourage residents to adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

During his visit to the GVP-free site near DHBVN Colony on Mehrauli Road, Saini stressed that maintaining cleanliness cannot be the sole responsibility of government agencies and requires active participation from citizens.

The chief minister said that while the government was putting systems, resources and modern technology in place, residents must ensure that waste generated at their homes and institutions is segregated at source and handed over to authorised waste collection vehicles.

The campaign comes amid persistent concerns over garbage accumulation at several locations across Gurugram, where open dumping, overflowing waste and irregular disposal have affected neighbourhoods and public spaces. Garbage-vulnerable points often turn into recurring dumping spots, with waste piling up even after periodic cleaning drives. The situation has underscored the need for sustained monitoring, regular door-to-door collection, effective waste segregation and stricter enforcement against littering to ensure that cleaned-up sites do not become dumping grounds again.

21 locations to be covered in 10 days

Under the campaign, special sanitation drives will be conducted at 21 identified garbage-vulnerable points across Gurugram. The initiative carries the message: “10 Days – 21 Garbage Points – One Gurugram.”

The drive began on Friday near DHBVN Colony and in Sarhaul. On October 3, sanitation teams will focus on Tikri and Sector 18, followed by Urbana Mall and Subhash Chowk on October 4. Pace City-1 and Gaushala Maidan are scheduled for October 5, while Pace City and Singha Chowk will be covered on October 6.

From October 7 to 11, the campaign will extend to other identified locations, including Krishna Colony, areas near Megapolis Mall and Indian Gas, Ghata, Banjara Market, Sector 37, Mohammad Heri Road, Daulatabad Road, Sector 39 and Ullawas.

MCG seeks residents’ participation

The civic body has appealed to resident welfare associations, shopkeepers, schools, youth groups and local residents to participate in the drive through voluntary labour and community cooperation.

Officials said the objective was not merely to remove accumulated garbage but also to prevent the recurrence of open dumping at these locations. Residents have been urged to avoid littering public spaces and ensure proper segregation and disposal of household waste.

During the launch programme, street theatre artists highlighted the importance of cleanliness and waste segregation through a performance. The chief minister and other participants also took a cleanliness pledge.

The campaign aims to make cleanliness an everyday civic responsibility and encourage communities to help transform neglected garbage points into cleaner, more usable public spaces..

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.

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