Gurugram man convicted, sentenced to 20 years for rape of minor in 2022

A special fast-track city court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old at Kherki Daula in August 2022.

Medical examination and forensic analysis confirmed sexual assault and established the accused’s involvement in the case. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court of additional sessions judge Sunita Grover also penalised the convict ₹35,000, after finding him guilty of offences under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

The court ordered that the period of incarceration already undergone by the convict after his arrest in 2022 be offset from the total imprisonment term.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident took place on August 30, 2022, when the victim was alone in her house. “The victim had lured her to his residence and raped her. He had also threatened her with dire consequences and warned her against disclosing the incident to anyone,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While she initially did not tell anyone, she confided in her mother after two days, Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While she initially did not tell anyone, she confided in her mother after two days, Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father filed a police complaint on September 2, 2022, following which the suspect was arrested. “He had fled the locality but was soon arrested. Medical examination established that the victim was sexually assaulted. Forensic analysis also established the suspect’s involvement in the incident,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father filed a police complaint on September 2, 2022, following which the suspect was arrested. “He had fled the locality but was soon arrested. Medical examination established that the victim was sexually assaulted. Forensic analysis also established the suspect’s involvement in the incident,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON