Gurugram man faces leg amputation after being hit by truck

A city resident was severely injured after a speeding truck rammed his electric bike on Khandsa Road, Gurugram police said, adding that the suspected driver was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the victim, identified as Uma Shankar Prasad (55), a resident of Basai enclave in Sector 37, was returning home from Hero Honda Chowk after purchasing groceries when the accident took place at about 10pm on May 30.

Investigators said Prasad fell into a roadside ditch and passers-by alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and rushed him to the government hospital in Sector 10.

Police said Prasad suffered multiple fractures in his left leg but due to his high sugar and blood pressure, no surgery could be performed. They said doctors referred him to a higher medical centre on June 5, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 44, where he came to know that his leg needs amputation as there was no blood flow in it.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 279 (rash driving and riding on public way), 337 (causing hurt by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday, said police.

The victim had alleged in the FIR that a police personnel had reached the government hospital in Sector 10 on May 31, and left after taking his signature on a blank paper.

“I sent my brother to the station on June 1 to know if they had registered an FIR, but he was surprised to know that they had made a station diary entry of my case on the ground that I fell into the roadside ditch after losing balance. Later, I again submitted an online complaint on June 15,” he alleged.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck owner was served a notice after which he shared details of his driver and he was arrested on Thursday. “Initially, it was not clear how Prasad met with the accident as passers-by and the police team had found him in a ditch, but as soon as it became clear that it was a road accident case, an FIR was registered,” he added.