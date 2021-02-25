Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work

Member of Parliament(MP) from Gurugram and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday asked all the civic agencies to work in tandem with one other so that development work can be carried out without any hitch. Singh also asked Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to work out modalities so that sites meant for public amenities, such as health centres, community buildings, etc, can be developed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). He also asked the agencies to identify vacant plots and prepare project plans so that those too can be developed.

Officials from HSVP, MCG, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Limited (HSIIDC) and district administration were present in the meeting, which was held at the PWD guest house in Civil Lines.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised increasing the pace of development works, which had got stuck due to lockdown and expedite projects such as the auto market, transport market, markets in HSVP sectors, parking projects, apart from utilising land and plots owned by civic agencies across the city.

“There are a number of plots in various sectors that are earmarked for basic facilities but due to a number of reasons these have not been developed. I have asked the civic agencies to work out the modalities so that they can work together and develop these plots,” said Singh.

Singh also asked the agencies to conduct a survey for setting up old age homes as there is a paucity of such facilities despite the rising population of the city. He also directed that a plan should be made to improve the condition of sector markets, community centres and arrangements for proper parking facilities.

“There are multiple civic agencies working in the city and the meeting was held today to ensure that everyone is working in alignment,” said Singh. He also called for creating better health care facilities for city residents and asked MCG officials to work in tandem with the health department.

It was also decided in the meeting that boundary walls would be constructed on all plots owned by HSVP and trees would be planted on the land to increase greenery.

During the meeting, Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP stated that the process to set up a transport market and auto market has already been initiated by the authority. He also said that work on developing a market in Sector 45 and improvement works in other sector markets is also going on.

Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG Commissioner, said that work on multi-level parking in the city has already commenced and other works related to improving conditions of sector markets are also going on.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram was also present at the meeting.