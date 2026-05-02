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Gurugram: Narrow escape for Alto riders as out-of-control Thar rams into vehicle

Gurugram: Narrow escape for Alto riders as out-of-control Thar rams into vehicle

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A Thar vehicle allegedly went off control and rammed into an Alto in Shivaji Nagar area here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Gurugram: Narrow escape for Alto riders as out-of-control Thar rams into vehicle

The impact was so severe that the front part of the Alto was completely crushed and its occupants were trapped inside, only narrowly escaping death. They were pulled out from the wreckage by locals.

They said it is alleged that the Thar driver then went on to threaten the occupants of the Alto, claiming he would call his friends who would take action against them.

A senior police officer said a case is being registered based on the victim's complaint, and further action will follow.

One of the occupants of the Alto, Vikas Kumar, said in his complaint that he was on his way home after getting the vehicle serviced and stopped on the roadside near a government school in Shivaji Nagar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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