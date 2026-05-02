Gurugram, A Thar vehicle allegedly went off control and rammed into an Alto in Shivaji Nagar area here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Gurugram: Narrow escape for Alto riders as out-of-control Thar rams into vehicle

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The impact was so severe that the front part of the Alto was completely crushed and its occupants were trapped inside, only narrowly escaping death. They were pulled out from the wreckage by locals.

They said it is alleged that the Thar driver then went on to threaten the occupants of the Alto, claiming he would call his friends who would take action against them.

A senior police officer said a case is being registered based on the victim's complaint, and further action will follow.

One of the occupants of the Alto, Vikas Kumar, said in his complaint that he was on his way home after getting the vehicle serviced and stopped on the roadside near a government school in Shivaji Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} The Thar, approaching from the direction of Shivaji Nagar, allegedly moved at a high speed, causing its driver to lose control and collide into the Alto, which was mangled in the accident, the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Thar, approaching from the direction of Shivaji Nagar, allegedly moved at a high speed, causing its driver to lose control and collide into the Alto, which was mangled in the accident, the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The driver of Thar allegedly tried to flee the scene but failed as one of its wheels came off in the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver of Thar allegedly tried to flee the scene but failed as one of its wheels came off in the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sebsequently, the accused driver allegedly threatened the occupants of the Alto. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sebsequently, the accused driver allegedly threatened the occupants of the Alto. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the offending Thar not only had blacked-out windows, but also bore a Haryana Police logo on its front, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the offending Thar not only had blacked-out windows, but also bore a Haryana Police logo on its front, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After getting information, a police team from Shivaji Nagar police station reached the spot and took the Thar vehicle into custody, the official said, adding that both parties were called to the police station, and further action has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After getting information, a police team from Shivaji Nagar police station reached the spot and took the Thar vehicle into custody, the official said, adding that both parties were called to the police station, and further action has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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