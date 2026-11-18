The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other civic agencies plan to expand existing reservoirs, develop new ponds and create underground rainwater storage facilities across the city to tackle recurring monsoon waterlogging and conserve stormwater.

At a meeting on Tuesday, DS Dhesi, principal advisor to the Haryana government on urban development, directed agencies to prioritise increasing the capacity of existing water bodies and identifying sites for new reservoirs.

A GMDA spokesperson said the existing eight-acre reservoir in Wazirabad would be deepened and expanded by another 10 to 12 acres. The reservoir at Ghata village will also be excavated to increase its storage capacity.

GMDA is exploring a new pond on Tourism Department land at the Dhanachiri Camp site near Ambience Mall, along with underground storage facilities beneath two major parking areas and the football ground at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) informed the meeting that it had developed 28 ponds over the past 10 months and would take up another 28 before the next monsoon. Officials were also directed to examine the feasibility of developing a lake or pond on around 270 acres of land recently transferred to MCG following a court order.

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar said work had begun on ponds in Kasan and Naurangpur, while 21 other water bodies were being renovated.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was directed to explore underground rainwater storage beneath parking areas in Sector 29. A proposed 247-acre park on HSIIDC land between Gurugram and Manesar will also incorporate a reservoir.

GMDA chief executive officer DK Behera suggested desilting existing reservoirs before the monsoon to improve their storage capacity.