Gurugram plans new reservoirs, underground storage to tackle waterlogging
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) informed the meeting that it had developed 28 ponds over the past 10 months and would take up another 28 before the next monsoon
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other civic agencies plan to expand existing reservoirs, develop new ponds and create underground rainwater storage facilities across the city to tackle recurring monsoon waterlogging and conserve stormwater.
At a meeting on Tuesday, DS Dhesi, principal advisor to the Haryana government on urban development, directed agencies to prioritise increasing the capacity of existing water bodies and identifying sites for new reservoirs.
A GMDA spokesperson said the existing eight-acre reservoir in Wazirabad would be deepened and expanded by another 10 to 12 acres. The reservoir at Ghata village will also be excavated to increase its storage capacity.
GMDA is exploring a new pond on Tourism Department land at the Dhanachiri Camp site near Ambience Mall, along with underground storage facilities beneath two major parking areas and the football ground at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) informed the meeting that it had developed 28 ponds over the past 10 months and would take up another 28 before the next monsoon. Officials were also directed to examine the feasibility of developing a lake or pond on around 270 acres of land recently transferred to MCG following a court order.
The Municipal Corporation of Manesar said work had begun on ponds in Kasan and Naurangpur, while 21 other water bodies were being renovated.
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was directed to explore underground rainwater storage beneath parking areas in Sector 29. A proposed 247-acre park on HSIIDC land between Gurugram and Manesar will also incorporate a reservoir.
GMDA chief executive officer DK Behera suggested desilting existing reservoirs before the monsoon to improve their storage capacity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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