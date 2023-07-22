Gurugram: Police on Saturday booked two suspects, inluciding an employee, for allegedly duping a gold loan company of ₹5.50 lakh after mortgaging a fake gold biscuit. The fraud came to light when the gold biscuit was sent to a laboratory to test its authenticity, police added. Ggm gold loan firm duped of ₹ 5.50 lakh, 2 suspects booked

Kamal Bhola, operations manager of the private firm which was cheated, said the fraud took place at a branch inside a mall in Sector 63 last month.

“A man identified as Sahil visited the branch on June 26. He was carrying a gold biscuit and after discussing the price, we finalised a deal and showed the gold biscuit weighing 100 grams to our gold expert. After he confirmed its authenticity, we took the Aadhaar card details, thumb impression, mobile number and signature from the suspect and paid him ₹5.50 lakh,” Bhola said.

Police said the company sent the gold biscuit to a laboratory the very next day and it was found to be fake.

Bhola said the laboratory report stated that there was a gold layer on top of the biscuit which was made of silver and the karatmeter at the branch could not identify it. “We realised that the man had cheated us. We sent our staff to the address given on his Aadhaar but it also turned out to be fake. The mobile number given by the suspect was also found switched off,” he said.

Police said the firm conducted an internal investigation and scanned the social media accounts of their employees and was shocked to see a photograph of the suspect with their gold authentication expert who had given the fake report.

“The company’s senior employees confronted the employee and he confessed to the crime and revealed that he along with his brother-in-law had hatched the plan to make quick money,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 65 police station.

SHO Kumar said the company lodged a police complaint last month and after verifying the evidence, a case was registered against the two suspects under Section 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document), 471 (using forged document), 420 (cheating),406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 65 police station on Saturday, said police.

Both the suspects have been identified and will be arrested at the earliest, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON