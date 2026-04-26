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Gurugram police bust interstate liquor racket, six held in case

Truck with 9,600 bottles hidden in rice sacks was intercepted; accused said they were hired for ₹20,000, with roles spanning transport and logistics.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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With the arrest of six men, Gurugram police on Saturday said they have busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket that was transporting 200 cartons of alcohol to Ahmedabad, a dry city in Gujarat.

Gurugram police bust interstate liquor racket, six held in case

The case came to light on April 13, when a truck was intercepted near the Bilaspur industrial area following a tip-off, and two men aged 22 and 23 were apprehended, police said.

According to police, the truck was carrying 200 cartons of illegal foreign liquor, comprising around 9,600 quarter bottles, concealed between sacks of rice to evade detection. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station under Sections 61, 72 and 78 of the Haryana Excise Act for unlawful possession and transport of liquor.

During questioning, the two accused told police that they had been hired to transport the consignment from Gurugram to Ahmedabad and were to be paid 20,000 for the delivery. Based on their inputs, police identified another suspect involved in coordinating the transport.

 
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