Gurugram police establishes 5 special companies for law and order, VIP duties

Gurugram: Five special police companies comprising over 500 personnel have been set up in Gurugram to strengthen law-and-order management and reduce the burden on police stations during VIP movements and emergencies, officers said on Friday.

Five new police companies with 535 personnel will handle VIP movement, emergencies and riots, easing the burden on Gurugram police stations.

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The dedicated units, drawn from the reserve strength at the police lines, will be deployed for crowd control, riot management, disaster response, communal tension and other security-related duties, enabling faster mobilisation without disrupting routine policing operations.

The total strength of the Gurugram Police currently stands at between 8,000 and 8,500 personnel.

Officers said that security personnel posted at police stations will no longer be required to leave their duties and rush for deployment.

These companies would significantly increase the ability to respond to emergencies and security challenges while ensuring public safety across the city, police said.

Each of these companies consists of 107 cops trained in crowd control, riot management, law-and-order situations such as communal tension, VIP security deployment, disaster management and other emergencies, with the ability to be deployed swiftly anywhere in the district.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers said that four of the companies have been assigned to the city's East, West, South and Manesar police zones, while the fifth unit will function under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters). The units can be deployed anywhere in the district depending on operational requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers said that four of the companies have been assigned to the city's East, West, South and Manesar police zones, while the fifth unit will function under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters). The units can be deployed anywhere in the district depending on operational requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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Each company will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) serving as the company commander, while an inspector-rank officer will serve as the assistant commander and oversee operational coordination and field deployment, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the objective is to provide an organised and immediate response whenever there is a requirement for crowd management, law-and-order duties, emergency situations, VIP movement, communal tension or disaster response.

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“These companies will function as trained reserve units capable of being mobilised at short notice to support local police teams and maintain public order,” he said.

“There are plans to establish five additional law-and-order companies in the months to come to further strengthen the overall operational capabilities of police in the district by having a contingency force of at least 1,000 trained cops,” he added.