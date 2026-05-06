Gurugram Police, MCG demolish ‘illegal PG building’ tied to narcotics accused

A seven-storey building allegedly belonging to a repeat offender was demolished in Kanhai village on Tuesday, police said, adding the structure had come under scrutiny during an investigation into local narcotics networks.

Officials said the accused, a history-sheeter booked in multiple NDPS and liquor cases, earned lakhs through the PG facility. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to officials, the demolition drive was carried out in coordination with the district administration at around 11am amid heavy police presence. More than 150 personnel were deployed, and over 50 workers along with earthmovers were used.

Police said the building was illegally constructed in 2024 on around 124 square yards and had nearly 35 rooms, which were being run as a paying guest facility. Around 40 people, including families, working professionals and students, were living in the building.

The accused allegedly charged ₹8,000 from each house and earned about ₹2.8 lakh a month from the property, police said.

The property is owned by a resident of Kanhai village, listed as a history-sheeter at Sector 40 police station. Police records show seven cases registered against him related to narcotics and illegal liquor, and he was previously convicted under the NDPS Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the action was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC), Sikanderpur and Gurugram police in coordination with the district administration. Teams from ANC, Sector 40 police, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the action was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC), Sikanderpur and Gurugram police in coordination with the district administration. Teams from ANC, Sector 40 police, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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