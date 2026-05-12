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Gurugram police plan decongestion measures at Gwal Pahari junction

Officials said the plan includes speed-reducing measures, guided pathways and use of internal roads to reduce congestion.

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The district traffic police plan to implement a decongestion plan at a three-way junction near Gwal Pahari on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, officials said.

Traffic police are assessing signal cycles, roadside parking and encroachments that narrow carriageways near the junction. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They added that the plan, currently under discussion, will likely include installing signages, synchronising signals for a guided pathway, and implementing speed-calming measures for vehicular traffic at the junction and decreasing traffic load till another nearby T-point towards Ghata. This traffic currently remains unregulated at the T-point linking Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi.

According to officials, they are discussing lane segregation measures using barricades to streamline vehicular traffic enroute from Delhi to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. The plan also includes identifying internal roads feasible for traffic flow toward Faridabad to reduce pressure on the intersection, they added.

“Plans are underway to utilise an existing 3.5-metre free left lane to avoid haphazard merging of traffic leaving for Gurugram and Faridabad. This will also improve connectivity with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road by identifying internal roads available on the stretch, particularly for nearly 23 percent of daily traffic surveyed moving toward neighbouring Haryana districts,” a senior official familiar with the plan said, requesting anonymity.

 
gwal pahari traffic congestion
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