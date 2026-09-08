More than one in three motorists booked for drunk driving in Gurugram faced licence suspension during the first four months of 2026, even as the traffic police issued 13,703 such challans between January and August, according to data submitted to the district road safety committee (DRSC).

Of 6,658 challans issued from January to April, 2,349 led to suspensions, including 1,536 involving vehicles registered outside the city. (HT Archive)

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During January to April, 2,349 suspensions were recorded against 6,658 challans, accounting for more than one in three cases. Of these, 813 involved vehicles registered with Gurugram’s Regional Transport Authority (RTA), while 1,536 involved vehicles registered outside the city.

However, no further suspensions were carried out after May, prompting the DRSC to direct the RTA and traffic police to ensure regular suspension of licences of violators.

Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, empowers the licensing authority to revoke a licence after being materially satisfied that an offender is a “habitual criminal” or a “drunkard”. In October 2025, the district administration implemented revised protocols providing for three months of temporary suspensions.

Traffic police issued 26,287 and 26,305 drink-and-drive challans in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Under the revised protocols, police and sub-divisional magistrates were directed to strictly enforce licence issuance and revocation provisions, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic police made 1,536 recommendations for revocation in June, 973 in July and 1,755 till the end of August to the RTA and National Informatics Centre (NIC), depending on jurisdiction. Recommendations were based on the severity of cases, safety threats and alcohol or intoxicating substances detected through breath analysers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police made 1,536 recommendations for revocation in June, 973 in July and 1,755 till the end of August to the RTA and National Informatics Centre (NIC), depending on jurisdiction. Recommendations were based on the severity of cases, safety threats and alcohol or intoxicating substances detected through breath analysers. {{/usCountry}}

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RTA Secretary and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) wrote to NIC in June and July seeking regular revocation of licences of vehicles registered outside Gurugram.

“The authorities are seeking technical assistance from NIC for one-stop revocations through its digital platform, instead of writing to the RTAs of other states to prevent delays,” a senior Transport Department official said, requesting anonymity.

Traffic police have also increased enforcement checkposts from four to 25 in two months. Challans rose from 1,314 in January to 2,371 in May before declining to 1,420 in August.