Gurugram reports one Covid-19 death after over two months

Gurugram on Monday reported the death of one Covid-19 patient, the first such fatality in over two months, said officials. The last Covid-19 death in Gurugram was reported on September 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “The death recorded on Monday was reported after two-and-a-half months. The deceased man was a 71-year-old Covid-19 patient who had co-morbidities. The patient was fully vaccinated but was suffering from cardiac ailments.”

On Monday, 12 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gurugram, along with 10 recoveries. The district now has 78 active cases, of which 70 are in home isolation and the remaining are hospitalised.

Till now, over 181,546 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gurugram. Of the 924 people who died due to Covid-19 reported in Gurugram so far, 608 had comorbidities, according to official data.

In the past few days, the district witnessed a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Doctors and experts have attributed this to the laxity of following Covid-19 norms and crowing during the festive season. According to data from the health department, in the past two weeks, Gurugram reported over 110 cases of Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the district health department wrote to the district administration to declare three places as containment zones in the city. The chief medical officer on Monday said that they are still awaiting a response from the district administration in this regard.

Amid rising cases, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Monday appealed to the residents of the district to get their vaccination done at the earliest.

“In the past few months, the rate of Covid-19 infection was declining continuously in the district, but that did not mean that we were out of danger. Therefore, it is important to follow all precautions as before and follow all the guidelines issued by the administration,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, 11,634 people were vaccinated on Monday, with 2,899 people being administered the first dose and 8,735 being administered the second dose. Till now, over 3.69 million people have been vaccinated in Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the first and second dose of Covishield will be administered at 45 centres and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at six centres. The second dose of Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at Polyclinic in Sector 31. Door-to-door vaccination will also be carried out at 175 localities in Gurugram on Tuesday.