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Gurugram resident complains to Haryana CM against 'corrupt' senior fire officer

Gurugram resident complains to Haryana CM against 'corrupt' senior fire officer

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 12:27 am IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A Gurugram resident has complained to Haryana chief minister against a "corrupt" senior fire department officer, who has recently been given a posting at the state headquarters for fire services, and demanded action against the official.

Gurugram resident complains to Haryana CM against 'corrupt' senior fire officer

In the written complaint, a copy of which is with PTI, Kapil Singh has alleged that Sajjan Kumar, assistant divisional fire officer , was caught red-handed by the Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2023 while accepting a bribe for issuing a Fire NOC.

He said a strict departmental action was expected against Kumar, who has "a documented history of corruption allegations and criminal proceedings," however, he was reinstated by the government in January 2025.

Subsequently, he was "posted as ADFO in Jhajjar," and was also given additional charge of Rohtak, Kapil claimed in his complaint to CM Nayab Singh Saini.

"Now, the most concerning is the recent decision, in March 2026. Kumar was assigned to look after the technical work at the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, Panchkula, for 3 days a week," the complaint read.

 
anti-corruption bureau gurugram
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