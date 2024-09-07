Gurugram residents host first ‘Climate Chaupal’ at Aravalli biodiversity park

Residents of Gurugram hosted their first “Climate Chaupal” at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park on Saturday morning with the aims of fostering environmental awareness and community participation, locals said. The event, which began at 8.30am, brought together over 100 citizens, they added. Participants at the event on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Climate activist Sandy Khanda began the event with an inspiring address, where she highlighted the need to reconnect with nature. “It is crucial for us to rethink our relationship with the environment. Only through understanding and appreciation of nature can we hope to protect it,” Khanda said.

Renowned conservationist Sunil Harsana followed with a session at the park’s Sunrise Point, focusing on the urgent need to protect the Aravalli Range. Harsana highlighted the threats posed by rapid urbanisation and encroachments, stressing the ecological importance of the Aravallis for the entire region. “The Aravallis are under threat from rapid urbanization and encroachments. Protecting this range is vital not only for Gurugram but for the region’s entire ecosystem,” he added, mentioning the ongoing conservation efforts in the area.

The “Climate Chaupal” also featured artistic performances aimed at deepening the connection between participants and the environment. This included a musical session by Aastha Trikha and her team, titled “Clouds, Nature, and Rivers.” At the event, Sandy Khanda also led an interactive session on adopting sustainable practices at home, focusing on waste management. “It’s time we take responsibility for reducing waste at the source and managing it sustainably in our homes. Every small step counts,” Khanda emphasized, providing practical tips for reducing environmental footprints.

Participants, ranging from environmentalists to residents, shared their views on the growing disconnect between people and nature. “We are increasingly losing touch with nature, and this event is a reminder that we must act now to restore that bond,” commented Aastha Trikha. Aadya Singh, another participant, added, “The Aravallis are the lifeblood of Gurugram, and it’s time for us as responsible citizens to take collective action to protect them.”

Meanwhile, Atul Singh, one of the attendees, praised the event and said: “This ‘Climate Chaupal’ is a great initiative to bring people together to discuss pressing issues like biodiversity, climate change, and environmental conservation. We need more of such platforms to encourage collective action.”