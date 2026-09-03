The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) on Wednesday deliberated on six accident-prone locations, including two in Naharpur and one each in Khandsa, Narsinghpur, near Manesar Bus Stand and Bilaspur Chowk, where around 42 crashes, including 32 fatal crashes, resulted in 23 fatalities between 2023 and 2025, officials said.

File picture (iStock)

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The deliberations followed inspections held in August to improve safety at the identified spots. Inspections by traffic police, traffic engineering centre (TEC) and road safety experts found significantly low accessibility and usage of foot-over-bridges (FOB) in Naharpur, Khandsa and Narsinghpur, forcing pedestrians to walk on main carriageways or road shoulders/kerbs. Diverging cuts near Khandsa FOB were poorly maintained, while wrong-way movement on service lanes near Narsinghpur FOB triggered recurring conflicts, the reports said.

The deliberations followed inspections held in August to improve safety at the identified spots. Inspections by traffic police, traffic engineering centre (TEC) and road safety experts found significantly low accessibility and usage of foot-over-bridges (FOB) in Naharpur, Khandsa and Narsinghpur, forcing pedestrians to walk on main carriageways or road shoulders/kerbs. Diverging cuts near Khandsa FOB were poorly maintained, while wrong-way movement on service lanes near Narsinghpur FOB triggered recurring conflicts, the reports said.

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{{^usCountry}} Recommendations to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) included relocating vehicle entry or exit points away from the FOB in Narisnghpur, increasing the distance between merging/diverging points and the highway, installing signages and markings in Naharpur, and providing safe pedestrian access to FOBs. NHAI officials will undertake design improvements and traffic-calming measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recommendations to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) included relocating vehicle entry or exit points away from the FOB in Narisnghpur, increasing the distance between merging/diverging points and the highway, installing signages and markings in Naharpur, and providing safe pedestrian access to FOBs. NHAI officials will undertake design improvements and traffic-calming measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic police also flagged poor implementation of Indian Road Congress:SP:55 guidelines at Manesar Bus Stand and Bilaspur Chowk, where NHAI is constructing flyovers. NHAI said signages were installed along a 1,220-metre under-construction patch in Manesar and marshals assigned for safe crossings.

At Bilaspur, NHAI engineers sought two months to improve traffic conditions affected by waterlogging and jams extending to Binola. Separately, MCG began works outside 12 of 127 schools, while GMDA began safe pedestrian crossings at 32 locations.